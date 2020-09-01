EDMONTON -- Two more Albertans have died as the province recorded 164 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing its total up to 14,066.

The two deaths were of a man in his 80s living in the Edmonton health zone, and a woman in her 90s from the North health zone. The man's death is not connected to a continuing care facility while the woman was a resident at Heimstaed Seniors Lodge in La Crete.

Alberta's active case count rose by 28 from the day before, up to 1,398.

There are currently 50 people in hospital, a increase of six from the 44 total yesterday. Of the 50, 10 are in intensive care units, two more than yesterday's ICU total.

The city of Calgary saw its active cases increase by 24, bringing its total to 500 total active cases, the most of any city in the province.

The city of Edmonton saw its active case count fall by eight to 492. The city's active case count has been on a downwards trend since reaching a high of 608 on Aug. 21.

The province's chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, will return for an in-person update on Thursday.