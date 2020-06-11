Advertisement
Alberta records 40 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday
A pedestrian wearing a mask walks down the empty streets of downtown Edmonton as people stay in to protect against getting the COVID-19 virus, in Edmonton on Sunday March 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
EDMONTON -- Alberta reported 40 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the province's total to 7,316.
The number of deaths due to COVID-19 in the province decreased by two, from 151 to 149, according to provincial data. CTV News has inquired with Alberta Health Services to explain the decrease.
The province has now recorded 6,788 recoveries from COVID-19. There are 379 active cases of the coronavirus across Alberta.
As of Thursday afternoon, there are 45 COVID-19 patients in hospital including six in internsive care units.
The province has now completed 317,402 tests on 284,788 people.