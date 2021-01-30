EDMONTON -- Eleven more Albertans have died due to COVID-19 as the province reported 383 new cases of the coronavirus on Saturday.

The province's active cases continue to fall, down 275 to 7,530. There have now been 123,747 documented cases of COVID-19 in Alberta since the start of the pandemic.

Seven of the deaths were in the Edmonton health zone and occured in those ranging in age from their 60s to 90s. The province's COVID-19 death toll now stands at 1,631.

Hospitalizations also continued to fall, down 15 to 582 total patients including 103 in intensive care units.

The province administered 10,377 tests with a 4.26 per cent positivity rate.

On Friday, Alberta announced health restrictions on restaurants, gyms, and kids activities will be partially lifted on Feb. 8 as part of a phased reopening plan dependent mainly on hospital admissions.