EDMONTON -- Alberta broke its one-day record increase of COVID-19 cases on Saturday as the province reported 1,026 new cases while also surpassing 400 coronavirus-related deaths.

Saturday marked the first time the province recorded more than 1,000 new cases in one day and brought Alberta's total caseload to 38,338 since the start of the pandemic.

Two of the three deaths were in the Edmonton Zone: a man in his 50s and a man in his 70s.

The third death was of a man in his 60s from the Calgary Zone whose death is linked to the outbreak at Waverley House Personal Care Home.

There have now been 401 deaths in Alberta due to COVID-19.

The province also continued to set hospitalization records on Saturday with 256 now in hospital, an increase of 16 from Friday and a record high for a ninth straight day.

The number of ICU patients remained at a pandemic-high 54.

The province is releasing only limited data on Saturday and Sunday. Testing data hasn't been updated since Nov. 5 due to ongoing technical issues.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the province's chief medical officer of health, will return for an in-person update on Monday along with more complete data updates.