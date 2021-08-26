EDMONTON -- The Alberta government reported more than 1,100 new COVID-19 cases as hospitalizations exceeded 300.

Active cases rose to 9,066, the highest since late May, after the province added 1,112 infections on Wednesday.

There are 308 people in hospital with COVID-19, the most since June 10, and 64 in intensive care units, the highest since June 16.

Four more Albertans were reported to have died, bringing the province's total number of COVID-19-related deaths to 2,360.

Unvaccinated Albertans remain the sizable majority of new COVID-19 cases - more than 70 per cent - and patients in hospital at nearly 80 per cent.

Among eligible Albertans, 77.6 per cent have now received a first dose of vaccine and 69.2 per cent have had two doses.

The next data update is scheduled for Friday afternoon.

