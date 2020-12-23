EDMONTON -- Alberta’s top doctor reported 1,301 COVID-19 cases after more than 19,000 tests, and 19 deaths on Wednesday.

Active cases of the coronavirus decreased to 17,821 across the province, but hospitalizations increased to 821, Dr. Deena Hinshaw said.

Alberta Health has reported 93,781 cases, 75,070 recoveries and 890 deaths since March.

More to come…