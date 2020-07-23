EDMONTON -- Alberta reported 114 new cases of COVID-19 and two deaths on Thursday.

Recoveries increased by 70 to a total of 8,506 and active infections increased by 42 to a total of 1,293.

Hospitalizations are reaching those of Alberta's COVID-19 in late April and early May. Currently there are 106 patients in hospital, 21 of whom are in ICUs.

"This needs to be a wake-up call. I'm very concerned by these numbers," Alberta Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said.

"I believe the recent increase in numbers is in part reflective of the fact that fatigue has set in. After several months of not catching the virus, it is easy to say that you feel fine, so why wash your hands? Why stay two metres apart in public? Why avoid sharing food at a barbecue?"

Alberta has reported 9,975 cases and 176 deaths since early March.