EDMONTON -- Alberta reported 114 new cases of COVID-19 and two deaths on Thursday.

Recoveries increased by 70 to a total of 8,506 and active infections increased by 42 to a total of 1,293.

Hospitalizations are reaching those of Alberta's COVID-19 in late April and early May, when there were 113 people in hospital on April 13 and 23 in ICUs on May 1. Currently there are 106 patients in hospital, 21 of whom are in ICUs.

"This needs to be a wake-up call. I'm very concerned by these numbers," Alberta Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said.

"I believe the recent increase in numbers is in part reflective of the fact that fatigue has set in. After several months of not catching the virus, it is easy to say that you feel fine, so why wash your hands? Why stay two metres apart in public? Why avoid sharing food at a barbecue?"

Hinshaw says the recent spike was caused in part by the trends and behaviours across the province in the past one to two weeks, and expects the increase to continue for the same duration, even if Albertans begin to follow public health guidelines strictly as soon as tomorrow.

"If we want to bring this under control by early August, now is the time to act," Alberta's top doctor said.

"I am strongly recommending that Albertans wear masks…if you're watching this right now and don’t wear a mask, please start today."

Alberta has reported 9,975 cases and 176 deaths since early March.

Hinshaw will provide another COVID-19 update Monday afternoon.