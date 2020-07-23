EDMONTON -- The City of Edmonton is making masks mandatory inside public transit and city facilities starting Aug. 1.

Here is the slide from @CityofEdmonton Admin on #MandatoryMasks inside City facilities. Adam Laughlin says enforcement will be “positive reinforcement“ with education and awareness, not punitive measures. #yeg #yegcc pic.twitter.com/XWqKLFDE89 — Jeremy Thompson (@JThompsonCTV) July 23, 2020

Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson is criticizing Alberta Premier Jason Kenney for not making a province-wide call on whether Albertans should have to wear masks inside.

"The province has left us in an unenviable position of having to do this municipality by municipality, instead of region by region if not province wide," Iveson said Thursday. "But very clearly, the premier stepped away from responsibility on this question and dumped it on municipalities yesterday."

On Wednesday, Kenney said: "We think a one-size-fits-all approach for a huge vast diverse province like this doesn't make sense.

"The challenges a very dense city might face on crowded buses couldn't be more different than a remote rural municipality."

Instead, the premier prefers to educate the public on the importance on wearing masks where physical distancing is not possible and making masks available to all Albertans.

The City of Calgary made masks mandatory inside public buildings and transit Tuesday.

Iveson called an emergency meeting for Thursday afternoon to debate whether Edmonton should follow suit.

The meeting is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

