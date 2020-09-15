EDMONTON -- Alberta has reported more than 100 cases of COVID-19 every day for the last week.

The provincial lab confirmed 124 new cases of the coronavirus on Monday, bringing Alberta's active case count to 1,491.

Alberta has reported more than 100 cases every day since Sept. 8, when the daily tally was 97.

The majority of Alberta's cases remain in Edmonton and Calgary with 584 and 478, respectively. The city of Edmonton is still under the province's watch with an active case rate of 57.2 per 100,000 people.

No new deaths were reported Tuesday.

There are 39 patients in hospital, including seven in ICU.

Alberta has reported 15,957 cases, 14,212 recoveries and 254 deaths.

CALGARY SCHOOL ADDED TO WATCH CATEGORY

A Calgary school has been added to Alberta Health's watch category — a designation given when five or more cases are detected in one school.

St. Wilfrid Elementary School, one of seven schools where Alberta Health Services has declared an outbreak, is now under watch.

"Unfortunately we kind of saw this coming down the line even in March because we didn't hear for six months in the summer, we didn't hear a proactive approach," said Wing Li with Support our Students Alberta. "It sounds like the government is being very reactive... so unfortunately we're not surprised."

According to province data, there are 51 cases of COVID-19 at 40 different schools.