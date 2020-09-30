EDMONTON -- Alberta surpassed 18,000 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday as the province added 153 infections.

The active-case count increased to 1,582 with 832 infections in the Edmonton zone.

A man in his 70s in the Edmonton zone has died after he contracted the coronavirus, growing Alberta's death toll to 267.

There are 64 Albertans in hospital with the disease, including 13 people in intensive care units.

The outbreak at the Shepherd's Care Centre in Edmonton continues to grow. The facility in Mill Woods now has 34 cases of COVID-19 in 23 residents and 11 staff.

Two residents have died and one staff member has recovered.

Alberta has reported 18,062 cases and 16,213 recoveries so far.