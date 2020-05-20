EDMONTON -- Alberta has 19 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday — the lowest day-to-day increase since March 16.

With no update from Dr. Deena Hinshaw for the first time on a weekday since the pandemic began, the Alberta government posted its latest COVID-19 statistics online.

Alberta's active cases dropped below 1,000 to 970. There are 58 patients in hospital, including seven in intensive care.

The death toll from the coronavirus remains at 128.

There have been 6,735 cases of COVID-19 in Alberta.

The chief medical officer of health will provide her next live update Thursday.