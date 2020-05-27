EDMONTON -- Alberta's active COVID-19 cases fell to 679, the lowest tally since March 30, after Dr. Deena Hinshaw reported 25 new cases Wednesday. Hinshaw also reported two more deaths, increasing totals to 6,926 cases and 141 deaths.

"As we gradually ease restriction we must not forget this virus can lead to serious outcomes and that it will be with us for many months to come," the chief medical officer of health said.

Hospitalization numbers also continue to decrease, with 43 Albertans receiving care, including four in intensive care units across the province.

Alberta Health Services conducted 3,168 tests in the past 24 hours.

MULTISYSTEM INFLAMMATORY SYNDROME IN CHILDREN

Hinshaw says there is a possible case of a rare disease that affects some children weeks after contracting the novel coronavirus in Alberta.

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, or MISC, has affected some children in Quebec, the United States, the UK and Italy.

"Reported cases across the jurisdictions I mentioned involved children and adolescents with recent infection with the virus with the syndrome seeming to develop several weeks to about a month after an infection," Hinshaw explained. "MISC involves inflammation of multiple organs, including the heart, kidneys, blood vessels and nervous system. Fever is a key feature of this syndrome, and other symptoms can include, rash, vomiting, diarrhea and abdominal pain."

Hinshaw says children respond to treatments such as steroids, and that the majority of children that have COVID-19 don't experience this subsequent disease.

"I know this condition might be scary for parent, I worry for my kids too. It is important to remember this condition appears to be rare and appears treatable," she said.

If you suspect your child might have this syndrome, Hinshaw suggests calling your family doctor or 811, or taking them to the emergency room, depending on their symptoms.

"Typically a child who has this particular syndrome would not be considered, again for what we know right now, to be infectious or infected with COVID at that point," Hinshaw said. "It seems to be more something that happens as a result of their immune system going into overdrive after an infection and causing this inflammatory response in multiple organs."

The individual in Alberta is in stable condition and the case is under investigation.

COHORT QUARANTINE FOR NHL TEAMS

Hinshaw said there would be no double standards for NHL players if Edmonton becomes one of the two hub cities to host the league's 24-team playoff this summer.

Premier Jason Kenney sent a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau asking for quarantine exemptions in order for Edmonton to host the rest of the league.

"Safety must be the top priority," Hinshaw said.

"I've been in touch with my colleagues at the federal level to discuss this issue and how we can use cohort quarantine to ensure both public safety, as well as safe practices and games for NHL teams."

NHL games would resume after mid-July, at the earliest.