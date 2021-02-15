EDMONTON -- Alberta Health reported two deaths and 251 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

Active cases remain on the decline with 5,222 infections across the province after a positivity rate of 4.6 per cent from nearly 5,400 tests.

Hospitals have 356 patients with COVID-19 across the province, including 58 in intensive care.

To date, Alberta has reported 129,075 cases and 1,782 deaths since March.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw will give a COVID-19 update Tuesday afternoon.