Alberta reports 29 cases of COVID-19, 2 deaths
Published Thursday, May 28, 2020 3:55PM MDT
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. (NIAID-RML via AP)
EDMONTON -- Alberta reported 29 new cases of COVID-19 and two deaths as a result of the virus Thursday.
The province has had a total of 6,955 cases of the coronavirus and 143 deaths since the pandemic started.
Despite having four more new cases compared to Wednesday, active cases continue to drop, with Alberta reporting a total of 652 Thursday.
However, hospitalization numbers jumped by seven Thursday to 50, with four Albertans receiving care in intensive care units.
- Infographics: COVID-19 in Alberta by the numbers
- This is what we know about Alberta's COVID-19 cases
- More at Edmonton.ctvnews.ca/coronavirus
Dr. Deena Hinshaw will give another COVID-19 update Friday afternoon.