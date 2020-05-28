EDMONTON -- Alberta reported 29 new cases of COVID-19 and two deaths as a result of the virus Thursday.

The province has had a total of 6,955 cases of the coronavirus and 143 deaths since the pandemic started.

Despite having four more new cases compared to Wednesday, active cases continue to drop, with Alberta reporting a total of 652 Thursday.

However, hospitalization numbers jumped by seven Thursday to 50, with four Albertans receiving care in intensive care units.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw will give another COVID-19 update Friday afternoon.