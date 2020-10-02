EDMONTON -- Three more Albertans have died as a result of COVID-19 as the province reported 122 new cases of the disease Friday.

The latest victims are all from the Calgary zone: a woman in her 70s linked to the Foothills Medical Centre outbreak, a man in his 90s who was a resident at the Wentworth Manor continuing care facility, and a woman in her 50s.

Confirmed active infections of the coronavirus decreased by 38 to a total of 1,558. The Edmonton zone has 835 confirmed cases while the Calgary zone has 568.

Sixty-four Albertans are receiving care in hospital, including 15 in ICUs.

Alberta has reported 18,357 cases and 272 deaths to date.