EDMONTON -- Alberta reported 356 cases of COVID-19 and three more deaths on Friday.

Two of the three deaths are connected to the Olymel meatpacking plant in Red Deer, Alberta Health said.

The province now has 269 COVID-19 patients in hospital, including 55 in ICU, and 4,505 active cases of the disease.

Alberta Health also reported 16 new variant cases on Friday — all of the B.1.1.7 strain first detected in the U.K.

As of Thursday, Alberta Health Services had reported 207,300 vaccine doses. On Friday, Health Canada approved two AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw will give an in-person update on Monday.