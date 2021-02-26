Advertisement
Alberta reports 356 COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths
A transmission electron micrograph of SARS-CoV-2 virus particles. (AFP)
EDMONTON -- Alberta reported 356 cases of COVID-19 and three more deaths on Friday.
Two of the three deaths are connected to the Olymel meatpacking plant in Red Deer, Alberta Health said.
The province now has 269 COVID-19 patients in hospital, including 55 in ICU, and 4,505 active cases of the disease.
Alberta Health also reported 16 new variant cases on Friday — all of the B.1.1.7 strain first detected in the U.K.
As of Thursday, Alberta Health Services had reported 207,300 vaccine doses. On Friday, Health Canada approved two AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines.
Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw will give an in-person update on Monday.