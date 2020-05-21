EDMONTON -- Alberta's chief medical officer of health reported four more deaths as a result of COVID-19 and 33 new cases Thursday.

There have been a total of 6,768 cases — 5,710 recovered and 926 active — and 132 deaths across the province since the pandemic began in March.

All four deaths in the past 24 hours were residents at continuing care facilities in the Calgary Zone, Dr. Deena Hinshaw said.

"My heart and condolences go out to all Albertans grieving the loss of a loved one at this time," Hinshaw said.

Out of the active cases, 59 are receiving care in hospital and six of them are in intensive care units.

"The good news is that we continue to see a downward trend across the province in active cases," Hinshaw said. "While it is too early to see the full impact of the relaunch, so far, our case numbers have held steady."

Hinshaw added the government has not seen a concerning increase in cases in Calgary and Brooks — the two regions left out of much of Stage 1 of Alberta's relaunch last week where the majority of active cases reside.

Alberta Health Services conducted 4,017 tests since Wednesday's update.