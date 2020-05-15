EDMONTON -- Dr. Deena Hinshaw reported four more deaths as a result of COVID-19 and 58 new cases Friday.

Alberta has had a total of 125 deaths and 6,515 cases of the coronavirus since the pandemic began in March.

The four latest victims were residents of continuing care facilities in the Calgary Zone.

"Even while we begin to enter Stage 1 of our relaunch, let us remember this virus still poses a risk, particularly to the elderly and people with chronic medical conditions," the chief medical officer of health said. "We need to remember that no Albertan is expendable."

There are currently 1,073 active cases across the province, with 62 in hospital, and nine of those in intensive care units.