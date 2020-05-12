EDMONTON -- Dr. Deena Hinshaw reported 45 new cases of COVID-19 and one more death Tuesday.

There are 6,345 cases of the coronavirus across the province, including 4,866 recovered and 1,361 active.

A total of 118 Albertans have died after contracting COVID-19, Hinshaw said.

Hospitalizations remained the same on Tuesday with 73 cases in hospital, including 12 in ICUs.

There are 105 cases at continuing care facilities, 44 at JBS Food, 25 at Cargill and 12 at Harmony Beef.

Alberta Health Services performed 3,173 tests since Monday's update.

COHORT CONCEPT

Hinshaw says she's received many questions about the cohort concept during the pandemic.

When she first introduced the idea weeks ago, Hinshaw said cohort families could come into close contact with each other as an opportunity for parents and children to socialize, as long as they limited contact with everyone else.

"As we move into relaunch, it's important to remember that limiting the number of people you come in close contact with is the best way to limit the possibility of spread." Hinshaw said. "Expanding your cohort to a very small group of people can work, but you need to follow all guidance and ensure that everyone is committed to only being a cohort with each other."

Hinshaw added Albertans should still limit social contact outside of their cohort, including social gatherings with food and drinks and kids' sleepovers.