EDMONTON -- Alberta added 45 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday after more than 6,500 tests.

That brings active cases across the province to 532, with 37 patients in hospital and six of them in ICUs.

There were no new deaths Tuesday, Dr. Deena Hinshaw said.

Alberta has had 7,781 cases, 7,096 recoveries and 153 deaths.

The Edmonton Zone passed the Calgary Zone once again on Tuesday, with 236 and 230 cases, respectively. Edmonton itself has 233 infections, while Calgary has 202.

On Monday, the province added the northeast Edmonton municipal district to its watch category after active cases spiked to 45.

RESTAURANT CLOSURES

At least six Edmonton restaurants have temporarily closed their doors after staff or customers tested positive for COVID-19.

That list includes Earls Tin Palace, The Pint Downtown, Greta Bar YEG and MKT.

The chief medical officer of health said Alberta Health Services did not order those restaurants to close.

"To date there are no known outbreaks at these locations," Hinshaw said.

"It's important to take every case seriously, but also to remember one case does not automatically require one business to close for public health reasons. It also does not mean that anyone who visited the same establishment is automatically at risk. Determining who is at risk is something our contact-tracing team closely assess based on when the individual became symptomatic and two days prior to that point. Anyone at risk of exposure is immediately contacted, offered testing and required to isolate."

Hinshaw added that these closures are a reminder that the virus is still in Alberta, and that there will continue to be cases in all sectors, including the food service industry.

OUTBREAK AT EDMONTON HOSPITAL

Six patients and two staff at the Misericordia Community Hospital have tested positive for COVID-19.

Those who may have been exposed to the virus at the hospital are being tested.