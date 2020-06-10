EDMONTON -- Alberta reported 47 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the province's total to 7,276.

The number of active cases rose by 15 to 371. And, the number of recoveries rose by 32 to 6,754.

The number of deaths remained the same at 151.

There are currently 42 Albertans in hospital, including six in intensive care units. Thirty of those patients are in the Calgary zone.

Alberta has completed more than 310,000 tests for COVID-19.