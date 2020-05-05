EDMONTON -- Alberta continues to have more recovered than active cases of COVID-19 as Dr. Deena Hinshaw reported 57 new cases on Tuesday.

There have been a total of 5,893 cases of the coronavirus since the pandemic began, with 3,219 people now recovered from the potentially deadly virus.

Two more Albertans have died after contracting COVID-19, increasing the province's death toll to 106.

Out of the active cases, 1,646 are in the Calgary Zone, 741 in the South Zone, 91 in the Edmonton Zone, 64 in the North Zone and 13 in the Central Zone.

'YOU ARE NOT ALONE'

With Mental Health Week underway in Canada, Alberta's top doctor reminded Albertans the importance of checking up on their loved ones and reaching out for help during these challenging and unprecedented times.

Hinshaw says Canadian and international COVID-19 surveys have shown half of respondents are dealing with moderate to severe anxiety, and up to 20 per cent of respondents reporting depression.

"As a result of this pandemic, all Albertans may be feeling increased fear, anxiety or sadness," Hinshaw said. "Many Albertans, particularly those who experience illness, grief and loss, or financial hardships, may require additional mental health support."

Hinshaw opened up about her own "challenging" personal and professional experiences during the pandemic, saying she's leaned on her family as long hours and increased stress have taken a toll on her.

As anxiety and depression become more widespread during the ongoing pandemic, she challenged Albertans to proactively reach out to others and ask how they're feeling.

"Thank the people in your circle who uplift you and improve your mental wellbeing, and ask how you can be that person for someone else," Hinshaw said.

If you're struggling, call the Mental Health Help Line at 1-877-303-2642 or the Addiction Help Line at 1-866-332-2322.

"It's OK if you're not fine. You are not alone," Hinshaw said.

"We will always be strong together, even when we're physically apart."