EDMONTON -- Alberta's top doctor expressed concern about the COVID-19 spike in Edmonton as she reported 578 new cases and eight deaths Monday.

After more than 45,000 tests, Alberta Health Services added 97 cases of the coronavirus on Friday, 263 on Saturday and 218 on Sunday.

There are 1,783 confirmed active cases across the province — Alberta's highest active case count since May 8. The Edmonton zone has more than half of Alberta's active count, with 894 cases in the city of Edmonton.

"The large number of cases identified over the weekend in Edmonton is concerning," Dr. Deena Hinshaw said. "We're taking this increase seriously and looking closely at what causes are driving this increase that we are seeing."

"This is an important juncture. If together we cannot control the spread, we may be forced to consider additional, more restrictive measures."

Six of the eight latest deaths were reported in the Edmonton zone, including two at Shepherd's Care Centre and two at Extendicare Eaux Claires. The other two deaths are linked to the outbreak at the Foothills Medical centre in Calgary.

There are 62 Albertans in hospital, including 14 in ICU.

Alberta has reported 18,935 cases and 280 deaths since March.