EDMONTON -- Dr. Deena Hinshaw reported six more deaths connected to COVID-19 and 70 new cases in Alberta Wednesday.

That brings the total number of deaths to 112, while there are 3,552 recovered and 2,411 active cases.

Alberta Health Services conducted 3,494 tests in the past 24 hours.

This is a breaking news update. More information to come. Original story:

Alberta's chief medical officer of health will give her daily COVID-19 update at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The province had more recovered than active cases on Tuesday. A total of 3,219 people have recovered from the virus.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw announced two additional deaths on Tuesday, plus 57 new cases.

There were 2,674 active cases in Alberta as of May 5.

The province is doubling its COVID-19 testing capacity thanks to a shared investment with Alberta Health Services and a Calgary charity.

"Together we are investing $4.5 million to purchase new equipment and technology," Health Minister Tyler Shandro said. "The new equipment will be integrated into our province's existing testing systems in Edmonton and Calgary, and will be located around the province at sites where it's most needed. And this is going to ease the strain on the Edmonton and Calgary labs, while getting fast results for communities across Alberta."

The new equipment will allow the province to test 16,000 people per day by June.

Watch Alberta's COVID-19 update live at CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.