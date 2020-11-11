EDMONTON -- Alberta reported 672 new cases and seven COVID-19 related deaths on Remembrance Day as the province set a record number of hospitalizations for a sixth straight day.

The number of Albertans in hospital due to the coronavirus grew to 217, up from 207 the day before. The number of intensive care unit patients now sits at 46, three more than Tuesday.

Both those numbers are new record highs. Alberta has set a new hospitalization record every say since Nov. 6. And, the number of ICU patients has broken a record the last five days, since Nov 7.

The 672 new cases represent the province's fifth-largest daily increase to date, and bring its total number of cases to 35,545.

Testing data remained unavailable and has not been reported since Nov. 5 due to technical issues.

Of the seven new deaths reported Wednesday, three were in the Edmonton Zone: a man in his 70s linked to the Misericorida outbreak, a woman in her 80s linked to the Villa Marguerite outbreak, and a woman in her 80s who was not in continuing care.

Two of the other deaths were linked to outbreaks: a woman in her 80s at Spruce Lodge in Calgary and a man in his 90s at Mayerthorpe Extendicare.

The remaining two deaths were of a woman in her 60s from the South Zone and a woman in her 70s from the North Zone.

Three hundred and forty-three Albertans have now died due to the coronavirus.

The province provided only a partial update on Wednesday. Dr. Deena Hinshaw will return for an in-person briefing on Thursday afternoon.