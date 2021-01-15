EDMONTON -- More than 1,400 Albertans have died due to COVID-19, the province confirmed Friday as Alberta also recorded 785 new cases of the coronavirus.

The province announced 13 new deaths, but given delays in reporting it is likely the 1,400th death occurred before Thursday.

There are now 796 patients being treated for COVID-19 in Alberta hospitals, a decrease of 16 from yesterday. The 796 includes 124 patients in intensive care units, a decrease of nine.

The province processed 13,575 tests on Thursday, a decrease of 2,644 from the day before. The test positivity rate was 5.46 per cent.

Alberta has administered 74,110 doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of January 14.

The province's chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, will return for an in-person update on Monday.