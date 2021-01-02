EDMONTON -- Alberta reported approximately 900 new cases of COVID-19 in a preliminary update tweeted by the province's chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, on Saturday morning.

The province is also recorded a seven per cent test positivity rate based on 12,700 tests. Dr. Hinshaw reported that number of patients in Alberta hospitals and and intensive care units remained stable.

Saturday's data is preliminary and pending further confirmation. Another preliminary report is scheduled to be shared on Sunday.

As of Friday, the province had delivered 14,244 COVID-19 vaccine doses.

The preliminary reports do not include precise numbers and have no data on COVID-19 related deaths, active cases or a geographic breakdown of cases.

Detailed data updates will resume Jan. 4 and Dr. Hinshaw will return for an in-person update on Jan. 5.