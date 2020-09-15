EDMONTON -- Alberta has reported more than 100 cases of COVID-19 every day for the last week.

The provincial lab confirmed 124 new cases of the coronavirus on Monday, bringing Alberta's active case count to 1,491.

Alberta has reported more than 100 cases every day since Sept. 8, when the daily tally was 97.

The majority of Alberta's cases remain in Edmonton and Calgary with 584 and 478, respectively. The city of Edmonton is still under the province's watch with an active case rate of 57.2 per 100,000 people.

No new deaths were reported Tuesday.

There are 39 patients in hospital, including seven in ICU.

Alberta has reported 15,957 cases, 14,212 recoveries and 254 deaths.