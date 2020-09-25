Advertisement
Alberta reports more than 100 COVID-19 cases for 16th straight day
Specimens to be tested for COVID-19 are seen at LifeLabs after being logged upon receipt at the company's lab, in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 26, 2020. The doctor overseeing Canada's COVID-19 antibody research says we should get the first glimpse of how many Canadians may already have had COVID-19 by the middle of this month. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
EDMONTON -- Alberta reported 153 cases of COVID-19 Friday as active infections increased to 1,497.
The province has added more than 100 cases every day since Sept. 9, when it reported 98 new cases.
Fifty-six Albertans are being treated for the coronavirus in hospital, including the 14 patients who are in intensive care.
Alberta did not report new deaths Friday, keeping the total at 261.
The Edmonton zone continues to have more than half of Alberta's count with 786 confirmed cases, while the Calgary zone has 518.
Alberta has reported 17,343 cases of COVID-19 to date.