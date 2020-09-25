EDMONTON -- Alberta reported 153 cases of COVID-19 Friday as active infections increased to 1,497.

The province has added more than 100 cases every day since Sept. 9, when it reported 98 new cases.

Fifty-six Albertans are being treated for the coronavirus in hospital, including the 14 patients who are in intensive care.

Alberta did not report new deaths Friday, keeping the total at 261.

The Edmonton zone continues to have more than half of Alberta's count with 786 confirmed cases, while the Calgary zone has 518.

Alberta has reported 17,343 cases of COVID-19 to date.