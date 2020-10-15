Advertisement
Alberta reports more than 200 cases of COVID-19 for 8th day straight
EDMONTON -- Alberta is reporting 244 cases of COVID-19 Thursday, increasing active infections to 2,738.
The Edmonton zone has 1,497 of Alberta’s confirmed cases, while the Calgary zone has 788 infections.
The province also reported its 288th death Thursday: a man in his 80s linked to the Millwoods Shepherd’s Care Centre outbreak in Edmonton.
There are 101 Albertans in hospital with 16 of them in ICU.
Alberta has reported 21,443 cases of COVID-19 to date.
Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw will provide an in-person update Friday.