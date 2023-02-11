Alberta RV dealers fully stocked after pandemic shortages

The 42 annual Edmonton RV Expo and Sale is taking place at the Edmonton Expo Centre this weekend.

Hundreds of people came out to check out the newest trends in recreational vehicles.

"Just like to come and take a look see what’s out there you never know we might upgrade, we might not," said shopper Chris Atherley.

Two years ago, the industry was struggling to keep up with demand.

The pandemic caused an increase in demand, and supply chain issues caused issues for manufacturers trying to get parts.

Now, RV dealers say they're well stocked, and ready for summer.

"It’s amazing how quickly it changed," said Gerry Haracsi, vice president of the Alberta RV Dealers Association. "Two years ago I was getting phone calls from our dealers going 'We can’t have a show even if the pandemic was over because we have no inventory.' Now we have 487 brand new units in here at the Expo Centre and they’re moving like crazy."

"The demand is high and the availability is fine. You can pick it up in the next couple of weeks."

He says the high cost of fuel hasn't been deterring shoppers.

"It’s less expensive when you’re staying in your own province, no sales tax, price of gas is reasonable and you’re not that far from home."

Some new trailers even come with solar panels to help bring costs down.

"Three years ago solar panels was a very expensive option; now it’s included in most of the units."

For Atherley, owning an RV means getting away from screens, and spending time with the family.

"As a whole group we go out and we go camping and yeah get to see the outdoors and spend a lot of time outdoors versus the inside staring at tvs."

"It’s just getting out into the outdoors and enjoying the nice weather and the scenery around Alberta."

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Amanda Anderson.