EDMONTON -- Alberta's top doctor tested negative for COVID-19 after she started experiencing cold-like symptoms, Dr. Deena Hinshaw said on Tuesday.

Hinshaw, Alberta's Chief Medical Officer of Health, delivered her daily coronavirus update via teleconferencing Monday after going into self-isolation.

On Tuesday, she learned she did not have the novel coronavirus.

Another personal update. The results of my test have come back negative for COVID-19. This morning, I returned to work in person after self-isolating.



I would like to thank all those who reached out and sent me your well wishes. #COVID19AB (1/3) — Dr. Deena Hinshaw (@CMOH_Alberta) March 17, 2020

Hinshaw said the ordeal emphasized that COVID-19 does not discriminate, and everyone should stay home even if they experience mild symptoms.

"If you're not feeling well, stay home. Self-isolate. Do not risk exposing Albertans if you're sick," she tweeted.

The Health Ministry previously said Hinshaw's cold-like symptoms were "likely due to the long hours that she has been working in recent weeks."

Hinshaw is expected to deliver another update on COVID-19 in Alberta Tuesday, a day after she announced cases had jumped to 74 province-wide. CTV News Edmonton will livestream the update on our website, CTVNewsEdmonton.ca