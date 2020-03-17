Alberta's chief health officer tests negative for coronavirus
EDMONTON -- Alberta's top doctor tested negative for COVID-19 after she started experiencing cold-like symptoms, Dr. Deena Hinshaw said on Tuesday.
Hinshaw, Alberta's Chief Medical Officer of Health, delivered her daily coronavirus update via teleconferencing Monday after going into self-isolation.
On Tuesday, she learned she did not have the novel coronavirus.
Hinshaw said the ordeal emphasized that COVID-19 does not discriminate, and everyone should stay home even if they experience mild symptoms.
"If you're not feeling well, stay home. Self-isolate. Do not risk exposing Albertans if you're sick," she tweeted.
The Health Ministry previously said Hinshaw's cold-like symptoms were "likely due to the long hours that she has been working in recent weeks."
Hinshaw is expected to deliver another update on COVID-19 in Alberta Tuesday, a day after she announced cases had jumped to 74 province-wide. CTV News Edmonton will livestream the update on our website, CTVNewsEdmonton.ca