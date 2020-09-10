EDMONTON -- Dr. Deena Hinshaw will provide an update on COVID-19 in Alberta at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, continuing a week of daily news conferences now that school is back in session.

The chief medical officer of health will disclose the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

On Wednesday, Hinshaw reported 98 cases of the disease and one additional death from the day prior, with the province's active case count falling to 1,585.

There are currently 562 active cases in Edmonton and 567 in Calgary, while the province's death toll from COVID-19 rose to 248 people.

Hinshaw also launched a new online map showing schools that have reported at least one case of COVID-19 in staff or students who were infectious while attending.

Alberta Health Services says it has received reports of 16 cases in 16 schools, but in each case, the virus was acquired outside of the school.

Hinshaw and Alberta Premier Jason Kenney also defended their decision to not impose tougher restrictions on bars, cafes and restaurants after active cases rose to levels not seen since May.

Earlier this week, British Columbia announced it would tighten up rules for such establishments, such as a mandate to stop serving liquor at 10 p.m., to stem a surge in active cases in that province.

Watch Hinshaw's update live at 3:30 p.m. on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.