Alberta sees increase in active cases as it reports 251 new COVID-19 infections
Published Monday, February 15, 2021 4:10PM MST
Specimens to be tested for COVID-19 are seen at LifeLabs after being logged upon receipt at the company's lab, in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
EDMONTON -- Alberta Health reported two deaths and 251 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.
Active cases increased by seven in the past 24 hours to 5,222 after a positivity rate of 4.6 per cent from nearly 5,400 tests.
Hospitals have 356 patients with COVID-19 across the province, including 58 in intensive care.
To date, Alberta has reported 129,075 cases and 1,782 deaths since March.
Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw will give a COVID-19 update Tuesday afternoon.