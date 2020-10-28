EDMONTON -- Alberta has 4,793 active cases of COVID-19 after it reported another 410 infections Wednesday.

The province also announced four more deaths, including three in the Edmonton zone, increasing the coronavirus death toll to 313.

There are 125 patients with COVID-19 in hospital, including 19 in ICU. Wednesday also marked the 14th day in a row where hospitals have had more than 110 patients battling the disease.

*410 new cases is Alberta's 6th highest 1-day increase.



*It's the 7th time we've had 400+ cases in 1 day (all but in last 8 days)



*For a 10th day in a row, the province sets a new active case count record (4,793). 36 more than yday's record#COVID1AB #yeg #yyc — Matthew Black (@ByMatthewBlack) October 28, 2020

Alberta Health Services conducted 10,631 tests on Tuesday.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw will give a COVID-19 update Thursday afternoon.