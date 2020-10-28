Advertisement
Alberta sets COVID-19 active-case record for 10th day straight with 410 new infections
Published Wednesday, October 28, 2020 3:57PM MDT Last Updated Wednesday, October 28, 2020 3:59PM MDT
A transmission electron micrograph of SARS-CoV-2 virus particles. (AFP)
EDMONTON -- Alberta has 4,793 active cases of COVID-19 after it reported another 410 infections Wednesday.
The province also announced four more deaths, including three in the Edmonton zone, increasing the coronavirus death toll to 313.
There are 125 patients with COVID-19 in hospital, including 19 in ICU. Wednesday also marked the 14th day in a row where hospitals have had more than 110 patients battling the disease.
Alberta Health Services conducted 10,631 tests on Tuesday.
Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw will give a COVID-19 update Thursday afternoon.