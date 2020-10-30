EDMONTON -- Alberta reported 622 cases of COVID-19 Friday, the highest single-day count to date.

The record-breaking day increased active infections to 5,172, also a pandemic high.

The Edmonton and Calgary health zones have more than 2,000 cases each with 2,312 and 2,034, respectively.

Alberta Health also reported five deaths Friday, all in the Edmonton zone, increasing the province’s death toll to 323.

Hospitalization numbers also set new highs Friday with 140 patients with COVID-19, including 25 in intensive care.

Alberta has reported 27,664 cases to date.