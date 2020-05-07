EDMONTON -- Alberta surpassed 6,000 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, with 54 new cases and two more deaths.

The province-wide totals are now 6,017 cases — 3,809 recovered and 2,208 active — and 114 deaths.

This is a breaking news update. More to come. Original story:

Alberta's chief medical officer of health will issue Thursday's COVID-19 update at 3 p.m.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw announced 70 new cases of the coronavirus and six more deaths on Wednesday.

In total, Alberta has 5,963 cases — 3,552 recovered and 2,411 active — and 112 deaths.

Eighty-two of the active cases are currently in hospital, with 19 of them in intensive care units.

Watch Hinshaw's address live at CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.