EDMONTON -- More than 6,000 Albertans have recovered from COVID-19 as the province confirmed 22 new cases on its website Tuesday.

Alberta has reported 6,901 cases of the novel coronavirus since the pandemic began, with 6,048 now recovered and 714 still active.

There are 45 Albertans with COVID-19 in hospital, with five of them in intensive care units.

One more Albertan has died as a result of COVID-19 increasing the death toll to 139.