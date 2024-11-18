Alberta testing national public alert system Wednesday

Albertans should be prepared for a test of the emergency alert broadcast system.

On Monday, the province announced there will be a test of the National Public Alerting System at 1:55 p.m. on Wednesday.

The test will be sent out on television, radio, social media, the Alberta Emergency Alert app and compatible cell phones.

Tests are usually done in May and November to allow for system maintenance, according to Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Services Mike Ellis.

"These tests … help ensure the system works properly so Albertans can receive life-saving information during an actual emergency, including tornadoes, wildfires, floods and Amber Alerts," Ellis said.

The test alert is a good time to think about emergency preparedness and to make plans, he added.

Ellis suggested Albertans think about and discuss these questions with friends, family and colleagues:

How would you have responded if the test alert had been real?

Do you have an emergency plan and emergency kits ready for your household?

What arrangements have you made for your pets or livestock?

"Emergencies can strike without warning, but with some planning, we can reduce the impact on our lives and protect the people we care about," Ellis said.