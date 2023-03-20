Alberta to provide update on imported children's medication

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Health Minister Jason Copping will give an update on the effort to import and distribute children's pain and fever medicine Monday afternoon.

The government officials will be joined by Alberta Pharmacists' Association CEO Margaret Wing and London Drugs pharmacist Chandan Sangha from a downtown Edmonton London Drugs at 3 p.m.

The provincial government placed an order for the medicine from Atabay Pharmaceuticals in Turkiye in December when pharmacies were dealing with significant shortages of medicine and cold and flu cases spiked across Canada.

Months later, most of the five million bottles of the medication has yet to be distributed and made publicly available.

Last week, in a bulletin sent to Alberta pharmacists, Alberta Blue Cross said the Turkish supply contains a lower concentration of Acetaminophen than other Canadian-authorized medicines and will need a different dosage. Pharmacists will need to teach parents how to administer the proper dosage of the Turkish medicine and the product will be kept behind the counter at pharmacies.

Copping told a legislative committee that Alberta is spending about $80 million to import the five million bottles, $10 million of which is the cost of shipping and waste disposal.

"We made a commitment to Albertans that once it hits the shelves we will be subsidizing it," he said at the committee earlier this month. "(Albertans) will be paying the standard cost, give or take about $7 or $8 per bottle."

Copping also said other provinces have expressed interest in possibly purchasing some of the supply.