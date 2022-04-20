Alberta to report latest COVID-19 data on Wednesday

Alberta Health will update its weekly COVID-19 data Wednesday afternoon.

Last week, the province reported 6,181 new COVID-19 cases from PCR tests, 37 deaths and a total of 1,053 hospitalizations, including 48 ICU admissions.

The average positivity rate remained at 26.6 per cent, but wastewater levels increased in Edmonton, Calgary and many other communities, according to the health minister.

"We may see some further increase over the next few weeks but we are prepared for it," Jason Copping said.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, said that day there had been a clear rise in COVID-19 transmission but would not say if the province was in a sixth wave.

More details to come…