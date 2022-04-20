Alberta to report latest COVID-19 data on Wednesday
Alberta Health will update its weekly COVID-19 data Wednesday afternoon.
Last week, the province reported 6,181 new COVID-19 cases from PCR tests, 37 deaths and a total of 1,053 hospitalizations, including 48 ICU admissions.
The average positivity rate remained at 26.6 per cent, but wastewater levels increased in Edmonton, Calgary and many other communities, according to the health minister.
"We may see some further increase over the next few weeks but we are prepared for it," Jason Copping said.
Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, said that day there had been a clear rise in COVID-19 transmission but would not say if the province was in a sixth wave.
More details to come…
Edmonton Top Stories
-
LIVE at 10 MT
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Nuclear risk 'nightmare': Details of Russia's takeover of Chornobyl
Chornobyl nuclear power plant workers say they were held at gunpoint and had to work for more than a month straight with little food or sleep. Scientists and officials watched in disbelief from afar at some of the activity of Russian forces around the damaged reactor.
'Freedom Convoy' leader Tamara Lich to appear in court seeking new bail conditions
One of the leaders of the ‘Freedom Convoy’ protest is appearing in court today seeking changes to her bail conditions.
What compensation are you entitled to if your flight is delayed or cancelled?
Under the Air Passenger Protection Regulations, air travellers in Canada can potentially be compensated for flight delays and cancellations. CTVNews.ca looks at what rights passengers have in these situations.
Woman shoved onto Toronto subway tracks speaks out as video emerges of disturbing incident
The 39-year-old woman who was shoved onto Toronto subway tracks said she felt like she was going to die and doesn't understand why she was pushed.
Netflix eyes password sharing crackdown, and bringing in ads
An unexpectedly sharp drop in subscribers has Netflix considering changes it has long resisted: Minimizing password sharing and creating a low-cost subscription supported by advertising.
Effect of open bidding on price, demand for Ontario homes questioned
Proposed Ontario regulations that could make the home bidding process more open may not address what real estate experts say is the core issue with the market, supply.
Wimbledon bans players from Russia, Belarus over Ukraine war
Tennis players from Russia and Belarus will not be allowed to play at Wimbledon this year because of the war in Ukraine, the All England Club announced Wednesday.
Annual rate of inflation hit 6.7 per cent in March: StatCan
Statistics Canada says the annual rate of inflation hit 6.7 per cent in March, the fastest year-over-year increase in the consumer price index since January 1991.
Here's what landlords are allowed to ask prospective tenants
One of the toughest parts of the rental application process involves knowing which kinds of questions landlords are allowed to ask of prospective tenants. Rental experts spoke with CTVNews.ca about the types of queries landlords should ask, and those they should steer clear of when deciding who to lease their unit to.
Calgary
-
Spring snowstorm wreaks havoc on Calgary roads
Some Calgary neighbourhoods remain blanketed by snow as the city faced far more snow than what was initially predicted in Tuesday's storm.
-
Royal Tyrrell Museum says summer camp gender quotas ensure girls are included
A world-renowned paleontology museum in Drumheller, Alta. says the withholding of dinosaur summer camp spots based on gender is designed to encourage girls to participate.
-
Priced out of Ontario, homebuyers turn their eyes to the Calgary real estate market
As Ontario's sizzling real estate market puts home ownership out of reach for many Canadians, a growing number of prospective buyers are looking west in hopes of achieving their white-picket-fence dreams.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police should stop charging for personal drug possession, report says
Saskatoon Police Service should be instructed to refrain from imposing criminal charges on people who are found in possession of a personal amount of a substance, a new report says.
-
'Woke up crying in pain': Sask. NDP leader shares son's struggle with COVID-19
The leader of Saskatchewan's opposition says his four-year-old son's bout of COVID-19 resulted in a trip to the emergency room.
-
Saskatoon grassfire threatens homes
For the second time this week, a controlled burn got out of hand in the Saskatoon area.
Regina
-
Annual rate of inflation hit 6.7 per cent in March: StatCan
Statistics Canada says the annual rate of inflation hit 6.7 per cent in March, the fastest year-over-year increase in the consumer price index since January 1991.
-
City of Regina unveils 'Transit Master Plan'
The City of Regina unveiled its Transit Master Plan on Tuesday, which lays out the city’s aspirations for its public transit system for the next 25 years.
-
'Possible burials' discovered on site of former Sask. residential school
A Saskatchewan First Nation will reveal the results of a geophysical investigation where "possible burials" were found on the site of a former residential school.
Atlantic
-
'Fear factor' fuelling used car crunch, but relief may be on the way
Due to COVID-19 and supply chain issues, those who have shopped for a used car lately could be well aware it's not a buyer's market at the moment.
-
New Brunswick expands eligibility for second COVID-19 booster dose
As of Tuesday, New Brunswickers who are 50 and older can go and get a second COVID-19 booster shot at participating pharmacies.
-
Jeopardy! champion Mattea Roach wins 11th consecutive match Tuesday
Nova Scotia's Mattea Roach won her 11th consecutive match on Jeopardy! Tuesday night, bringing her total winnings to US$244,882.
Toronto
-
COVID hospitalizations surpass 1,600 in Ontario; 28 more deaths
Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in Ontario has surpassed the 1,600 threshold for the first time since mid-February as the province reports an additional 28 deaths related to the disease.
-
Someone in Ontario just became a multi-millionaire overnight but hasn't claimed their ticket yet
Someone in Ontario won $60 million overnight in Tuesday’s LOTTO MAX draw, but has yet to claim their prize.
-
Man stabbed in neck in 'unprovoked attack' at Toronto subway station
A man is in serious condition in hospital after he was stabbed at St. George Subway Station late on Tuesday night, police say.
Montreal
-
28-year-old arrested in stabbing death of his father, 75, in Hochelaga apartment
A 75-year-old man was killed Tuesday night in Montreal in what police believe was an altercation with a family member, his son. He was found stabbed to death in an apartment in Montreal's Centre-Sud.
-
Quebec COVID-19 hospitalizations rise by 100, 26 more deaths
On Wednesday, Quebec public health officials reported that there was a net rise of 100 in hospitalizations for COVID-19 treatment in the province and 26 more people have died due to the novel coronavirus.
-
Former Montreal mayoral candidate Balarama Holness promises new multicultural provincial party
Former candidate for Montreal mayor Balarama Holness is dipping his toe into provincial politics with the creation of a new party, Mouvement Quebec.
Ottawa
-
'Freedom Convoy' leader Tamara Lich to appear in court seeking new bail conditions
One of the leaders of the ‘Freedom Convoy’ protest is appearing in court today seeking changes to her bail conditions.
-
Annual rate of inflation hit 6.7 per cent in March: StatCan
Statistics Canada says the annual rate of inflation hit 6.7 per cent in March, the fastest year-over-year increase in the consumer price index since January 1991.
-
Ottawa home prices up 20 per cent from 2021: Royal LePage
A new report out from real estate agency Royal LePage says home prices in Ottawa have risen 20 per cent from one year ago.
Kitchener
-
Prime Minister Trudeau visiting Waterloo Region Wednesday
The leader of Canada will be making several stops in Waterloo Region on Wednesday.
-
Police search Guelph school after report of person with weapon
Guelph police say one person has been detained after officers were called to Guelph Collegiate Vocational Institute for a report of a person with a weapon on Tuesday afternoon.
-
Driver dies after van crashes into tree in Kitchener
An 85-year-old man has died following a crash in Kitchener Tuesday afternoon.
Northern Ontario
-
Search efforts continue for two missing people, plane
The search continues for a small plane with two people on board that went missing about 60 kilometres north of Sault Ste. Marie last Thursday.
-
Alberta Clipper bringing snow to Superior North
Environment Canada has issued winter weather travel advisories from Dryden to Wawa with up to 10 centimetres of snow expected by Thursday morning.
-
Here's what landlords are allowed to ask prospective tenants
One of the toughest parts of the rental application process involves knowing which kinds of questions landlords are allowed to ask of prospective tenants. Rental experts spoke with CTVNews.ca about the types of queries landlords should ask, and those they should steer clear of when deciding who to lease their unit to.
Winnipeg
-
Sunwing flight delays leaves Kenora woman grounded in Cuba
A Kenora woman vacationing in Cuba is one of thousands of travellers experiencing delays after a holiday destination airline experienced system issues.
-
Winnipeg police investigating suspicious death after man dies in fire
Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service are investigating what they describe as a suspicious death after a man died in a fire.
-
Who will be part of the inquest into Eishia Hudson's death
The family of a teenage girl shot and killed by police, the Winnipeg Police Service and two advocacy groups with be part of the inquest into the death of Eishia Hudson.
Vancouver
-
Best Buy ordered to pay more than $2,000 after package left in plain view, stolen
A B.C. tribunal ordered Best Buy to pay more than $2,000 to a Vancouver company after a package wasn't left in a secure location and was stolen.
-
Fatal multi-vehicle crash leads to closure on Surrey road for hours
A road in Surrey's Whalley neighbourhood was closed for several hours Tuesday evening due to a fatal multi-vehicle crash.
-
After 963 days, Vancouver Canadians are back at Nat Bailey Stadium
The Vancouver Canadians have returned to Nat Bailey Stadium after nearly three years.
Vancouver Island
-
'Priced itself out of the retirement market': Realtors weigh in on changing age of Vancouver Island residents
Vancouver Island has long been known as a place where people come to retire, but a new report shows that is no longer the case. The island’s immigration is now being fuelled by young, working families.
-
VicPD searching for woman after downtown assault sends man to hospital with 'significant burns'
Victoria police are searching for a woman after a man was allegedly assaulted at random in the city's downtown core.
-
Victoria man arrested after randomly assaulting restaurant staff
Victoria police say a man's been arrested after he entered a restaurant, assaulted a worker, then later spat on jail staff.