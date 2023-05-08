Alberta wildfire evacuees to get financial payment, military to help

Government and wildfire officials updated Albertans Monday afternoon on the state of emergency caused by dozens of wildfires.

Premier Danielle Smith announced one-time emergency payments to people who have to leave their home for more than seven days.

Adults will get $1,250 for themselves and $500 for each of their children under 18.

"This is an incredibly stressful time," Smith said Monday afternoon.

"We wanted to make sure that we were able to fill any gaps. That's part of the reason why it's seven days. When a family has been out of a home for longer than seven days, that's when I think additional strain and pressure comes on."

Albertans who qualify can apply online with an Alberta.ca account starting Tuesday at 9 a.m.

The money will be sent via e-transfer.

People who can't apply online or receive e-transfers are asked to call 310-4455.

WORKING WITH OTTAWA

Smith spoke with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau earlier on Monday where she asked for more support to battle the wildfires.

The call was "very productive" and Trudeau agreed to send military resources to Alberta.

In a letter to the federal minister of emergency preparedness, Alberta Public Safety Minister and Emergency Services Minister Mike Ellis also made several requests, including provision of firefighting resources and airlift resources to evacuate residents in isolated communities.

LATEST ON WILDFIRES

As of 3 p.m., there were 98 active wildfires, including 27 out of control, and 15 evacuation orders in place.

More than 29,000 people have fled their communities and 10,000 of them have registered at 11 evacuation centres.

"Today we have seen a continuation of yesterday's break in the hot weather across most of the province with light-scattered showers and light winds too," said Alberta Wildfire information unit manager Christie Tucker. "This is giving firefighters a helping hand, causing less active wildfire, allowing them to work on parts of fires they haven't been able to access before.

"It's a much-needed chance to make progress on some of these powerful challenges."

Twenty firefighters from British Columbia arrived in Alberta on Sunday, in addition to the 79 firefighters from Ontario and Quebec assisting in the response.

Alberta has asked for up to 1,000 firefighters from other parts of the country, and Tucker expects them to arrive next week.

