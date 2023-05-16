Alberta wildfires on Tuesday: Wind blowing smoke into capital region, could lead to unpredictable fire behaviour

Wildfire smoke is expected to sink Edmonton's air quality rating on Tuesday.

The city's Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) rating sat at three, or low risk, at 5 a.m.

However, Environment Canada was forecasting the AQHI rating would rise to a level seven throughout the day.

A special air quality statement warned the public that wildfire smoke can be harmful to everyone's health and people should try to reduce their exposure.

Eighty-seven wildfires continued to burn across northern and central Alberta early Tuesday morning. A little more than a quarter of the blazes were classified as out of control by Alberta Wildfire.

On Monday, Alberta Wildfire officials said the wind could possibly lead to more unpredictable behaviour.

"We are not out of the woods. I don't believe the worst is behind us. We need to be prepared and ensure our resources are best placed where that fire danger is going to be most extreme," Alberta Wildfire information unit manager Christie Tucker said.

Over night, one evacuation order and alert were issued:

At 5:30 a.m., Peavine Métis Settlement was evacuated. Evacuees were told to take important documents, medication, and supplies and go to the Kapawe’no Centre (780-523-8214) in Grouard or to the Smoky River FCSS in Falher. More details about the evacuation are available here. The fire threatening the settlement is about 64,000 hectares in size.

On the other side of the Peace River, residents in the area of Dunvegan West Wildland Provincial Park were told to prepare for evacuation. A 29,000-hectare fire is moving south along the west bank of the river. More details about the evacuation alert are available here.

Alberta Wildfire and Alberta Emergency Management Agency officials have been providing daily updates. Watch the 3 p.m. news conference live on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.