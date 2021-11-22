Alberta woman wins $16.5M on lottery ticket bought in Edmonton

Sagita Narayan wins $16.5 million on LOTTO 6/49 after purchasing the ticket at a Canadian Tire Gas Bar in Edmonton. (Source: AGLC) Sagita Narayan wins $16.5 million on LOTTO 6/49 after purchasing the ticket at a Canadian Tire Gas Bar in Edmonton. (Source: AGLC)

