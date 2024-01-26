Albertans mixed on expansion of pharmacy care clinics
Pharmacists say an announcement to bring 103 primary care clinics to Alberta doesn't change the care they’ve already been providing to Albertans for 15 years.
Still, critics question the quality of care Albertans can expect from pharmacists and how family doctors fit into the province's health care plans.
"This is a win for everyone from patients to front line workers, and it’s a relief for our overburdened system," Premier Danielle Smith said at an announcement on Thursday.
Smith says that relief is coming from Shoppers Drug Mart in the form of 103 new or renovated primary care clinics opening across Alberta by the end of the year.
"Part of it is just marketing but I think it's great to make the public aware," said Will Leung, a pharmacist at Strathcona Prescription Centre.
He said nothing in the $77 million announcement changes the care pharmacists have been providing for years.
"It could be anything from minor ailments, blood pressure, renewing medications and so forth until they are able to see their physician," Leung explained.
He said it's critical pharmacists only prescribe within their scope of practice and refer to other health care professionals as needed, a concern for some family doctors.
"As a pharmacist, they are not going to know what they don't know," said Dr. Noel Grisdale, a rural family physician in Diamond Valley, Alta.
"If you aren’t trained in that vein, you aren’t going to know when you are missing something because you aren’t trained to assess for it."
Dr. Grisdale believes the announcement puts patients at risk and trivializes the work of physicians.
"To me it was a dismissal. 'You aren’t that important, we can get pharmacists who aren’t even trained to do it, to take care of our patients.' Great," he said.
Lorian Hardcastle, a health and law professor at the University of Alberta, also has concerns.
"On the one hand, we see these alternatives to primary care popping up. But they are not really alternatives because they don’t deliver the same quality of care," she told CTV News Edmonton.
Albertans on the streets of the capital Friday were split on the issue.
"It would be helpful to just go see a pharmacist, for example she gets strep throat often, it would be great if they could just swab it and be done," Nicole Cameron said.
"I would seek out a family physician because I know my family healthcare is tailored to me," said Jacob Ng.
"Personally, I live on the road quite a bit. Flexibility would be great,' said Pavel Vengretsed.
In a statement the Alberta College of Pharmacy said pharmacy teams can’t provide medical services that physicians do, adding pharmacies "must not engage in advertising that is untruthful, inaccurate, or otherwise capable of misleading or misinforming the public."
Shoppers Drug Mart opened its first pharmacy care clinic in Lethbridge, Alta., in June 2022. The stores are owned by Loblaw Companies Ltd.
With files from The Canadian Press
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
University students, staff concerned over increased surveillance on exams
University students and staff across the country are concerned about increased surveillance on examinations, saying they can be overly-sensitive and cause undue stress during tests.
Canada suspends cash for UN agency serving Palestinians, amid probe into Hamas attack
Canada is joining the United States in suspending funding for a UN agency that supports Palestinians, in response to allegations agency staff played a role in the Hamas attack on Israel last October.
Payouts coming for hundreds of Alberta health workers impacted by COVID-19 vaccine rules
Hundreds of Alberta health-care workers unvaccinated against COVID-19 are being financially compensated after filing grievances with their union.
Donald Trump must pay an additional US$83.3 million to E. Jean Carroll in defamation case, jury says
A jury awarded US$83.3 million to E. Jean Carroll on Friday in a stinging and expensive rebuke to former president Donald Trump for his continued social media attacks against the longtime advice columnist over her claims that he sexually assaulted her in a Manhattan department store.
Bodies of B.C. helicopter crash victims still 'in the mountains,' family member says
Four days after a deadly helicopter crash in northern British Columbia, the bodies of the three victims have yet to be recovered from the mountainside, according to the uncle of two men who were aboard the aircraft.
Ontario man pleads guilty in 'brazen' fraud scheme in the U.S.
An Ontario man pleaded guilty to fraud charges in the United States this week after he sold nearly US$6 million worth of fake allergy and sensitivity tests to tens of thousands of people.
Here's how a powerful jet stream could impact Canadian weather
Canadians across the country will endure the effects of an unusually powerful jet stream that is set to to develop over the Pacific Ocean, according to a statement by the Weather Network's Forecast Centre.
James Smith stabbing victims had little chance of being saved by paramedics, pathologist says
The inquest into a series of brutal stabbings in rural Saskatchewan wrapped up its second week on Friday with another day of graphic testimony from a forensic pathologist.
Killer Ibrahim Ali to be moved from psychiatric hospital to detention centre, judge rules
A British Columbia Supreme Court judge has ruled that Ibrahim Ali should be removed from the forensic psychiatric hospital where he has been held throughout his first-degree murder trial.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary
-
Payouts coming for hundreds of Alberta health workers impacted by COVID-19 vaccine rules
Hundreds of Alberta health-care workers unvaccinated against COVID-19 are being financially compensated after filing grievances with their union.
-
'Tenacious and adventurous': Calgary family asking for help bringing home loved one who died in Australia
A Calgary family is looking for help to bring home a loved one who died in Australia earlier this week.
-
Six-time world champion stallion Grated Coconut passes away peacefully at Stampede Ranch at 27
The Calgary Stampede lost a legend this month when Grated Coconut passed away at his home on the Stampede Ranch near Hanna, Alta.
Saskatoon
-
James Smith stabbing victims had little chance of being saved by paramedics, pathologist says
The inquest into a series of brutal stabbings in rural Saskatchewan wrapped up its second week on Friday with another day of graphic testimony from a forensic pathologist.
-
Man and woman face several charges after drug trafficking investigation
A man and a woman from Saskatoon have been arrested and charged following a drug trafficking investigation in the 1700 block of Preston Avenue North, according to police.
-
Saskatoon gas station had diesel in regular pump for nearly 24 hours
Almost a full day passed before a mix-up at a Saskatoon gas station was identified, leaving multiple drivers with diesel in their tanks by mistake.
Regina
-
Here's what's happening at the 2024 Frost Festival in Regina
Here's what's happening at the four city-wide hubs during Frost Festival in Regina.
-
SaskEnergy gives back to Regina school through company program
Members from SaskEnergy were recognized on Friday morning at the Arcola Community School by a gymnasium full of students.
-
How a lost dog from the Saskatchewan countryside ended up in downtown Toronto
A dog from the Saskatchewan countryside that had been missing since September has turned up in an unlikely place: downtown Toronto.
Atlantic
-
Rural N.B. homeowner questions property assessment increase
A homeowner in rural New Brunswick is questioning a big increase in his property assessment.
-
Man charged with first-degree murder in Charlottetown man's 1988 death
Police in Charlottetown say a 56-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder and interfering with human remains in connection with the 1988 homicide of Byron Carr.
-
N.B. RCMP say man dead after snowmobile crash with moose
A 59-year-old man is dead after an alleged snowmobile crash in Allardville, N.B., on Thursday.
Toronto
-
Ontario to introduce new measures amid international student visa cap
The Doug Ford government will be introducing measures “to protect students and improve the integrity of Ontario’s postsecondary education,” including a review of programs with a large number of international students.
-
Spooner scores twice as Toronto downs New York 2-0 for first PWHL home victory
Natalie Spooner scored twice as Toronto defeated New York 2-0 for its first Professional Women's Hockey League home win Friday night.
-
Video shows beaver roaming Toronto waterfront unfazed by public
A beaver spotted near Toronto’s waterfront on Thursday remained unfazed by the public and excited children while it worked on building its dam in a video posted to social media by CTV's Adrian Ghobrial.
Montreal
-
U.S. government concerned about Quebec's French-language rules for commercial signage
Concerns about Quebec's proposed regulations on the language of commercial signage have reached as far as Washington after the U.S. government expressed its worries about the impact on American businesses.
-
Quebec Cardinal Gerald Lacroix denies sex assault allegations, stepping aside from his duties
Cardinal Gérald Lacroix, a high-ranking cardinal from Quebec, is stepping away from his duties after facing allegations of sexual assault in a class-action lawsuit.
-
Woman found dead in Montreal's east end in suspected femicide; man arrested at the scene
A woman in her 30s is dead after a stabbing in an apartment in Montreal's east end Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles borough.
Ottawa
-
Former Chapters building on Rideau Street to become event centre
The National Capital Commission (NCC) is looking at transforming the former Chapters building on Rideau Street into a new event centre.
-
Speed camera on Riverside Drive vandalized
Vandalism has hit at least one speed camera in Ottawa after someone spray painted it over.
-
Person suffers serious injuries after Ottawa west-end stabbing
The Ottawa Police is seeking the public's assistance in identifying a suspect who allegedly stabbed a man at a store in Ottawa's west-end earlier this month.
Kitchener
-
Mom says 4-year-old needed stitches after classroom incident in Cambridge, Ont.
A 4-year-old Cambridge girl needed three stitches under her right eye after a classroom incident involving another student.
-
Police looking for SUV seen in area before Kitchener homicide
Waterloo regional police have released a picture of a vehicle they believe is connected to Thursday’s homicide in Kitchener.
-
WATCH
WATCH Vehicle catches fire on Kitchener highway
Police shut down a section of Highway 8 in south Kitchener Friday as emergency crews responded to a vehicle on fire.
Northern Ontario
-
Cochrane mayor’s pay should be suspended 90 days, integrity commissioner rules
Cochrane Mayor Peter Politis bullied and harassed two senior managers in the town, the community’s integrity commissioner has ruled.
-
Speeding a factor in head-on bus crash that killed man in Sudbury, police say
A 61-year-old man has died following a head-on crash with a city bus in the Onaping area of Greater Sudbury.
-
Donald Trump must pay an additional US$83.3 million to E. Jean Carroll in defamation case, jury says
A jury awarded US$83.3 million to E. Jean Carroll on Friday in a stinging and expensive rebuke to former president Donald Trump for his continued social media attacks against the longtime advice columnist over her claims that he sexually assaulted her in a Manhattan department store.
Winnipeg
-
Indigenous leaders demand better accommodations for those travelling to Winnipeg for medical care
Leaders are demanding better accommodations for those travelling from remote First Nations to Winnipeg for medical care.
-
Hundreds without power Friday afternoon after car smashes in hydro pole
About 100 customers are likely to spend some of Friday night without power after a vehicle hit a hydro pole in Winnipeg’s Elmwood area.
-
Report details cost estimates, risks of proposed Manitoba landfill search for remains
The proposed search of a Winnipeg-area landfill for the remains of two slain First Nations women could cost $90 million -- about half the projected maximum in an earlier estimate -- although searchers could face a "very high risk" from asbestos, a new report says.
Vancouver
-
B.C. inquest sees videos from inside burning Winters Hotel on day of fatal fire
Jesse Smith described the loud noise in the burning Winters Hotel in Vancouver as people were streaming out when she went back to help others and their pets escape.
-
Instructor who praised Oct. 7 Hamas attack 'no longer an employee,' Vancouver college says
An instructor from a Vancouver college who was placed on leave after publicly praising the Oct. 7 surprise attack on Israel is "no longer an employee," the school confirmed Friday.
-
Bodies of B.C. helicopter crash victims still 'in the mountains,' family member says
Four days after a deadly helicopter crash in northern British Columbia, the bodies of the three victims have yet to be recovered from the mountainside, according to the uncle of two men who were aboard the aircraft.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver bus strike could affect transit as far away as Victoria if mediation is unsuccessful
Striking Metro Vancouver transit workers are seeking permission from the Labour Relations Board to take their picket lines as far away as Victoria and the Fraser Valley if mediation is unsuccessful, CTV News has learned.
-
Bodies of B.C. helicopter crash victims still 'in the mountains,' family member says
Four days after a deadly helicopter crash in northern British Columbia, the bodies of the three victims have yet to be recovered from the mountainside, according to the uncle of two men who were aboard the aircraft.
-
B.C. Health Minister announces appointment of new seniors advocate
British Columbia's new seniors advocate is Dan Levitt, an adjunct professor of gerontology at Simon Fraser University and the head of a non-profit long-term care home.