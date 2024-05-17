EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • 'Violent offender' inadvertently released from court in Lloydminster: RCMP

    Jesse Dillion (Credit: RCMP) Jesse Dillion (Credit: RCMP)
    Police are looking for a man they describe as a known violent offender who was inadvertently released while attending court in Lloydminster on Thursday.

    Jesse Eric Dillon, 32, has robbery and multiple gun charges before the courts.

    Mounties say a warrant has been issued for his arrest so he can face charges of assault with a weapon in Saskatoon, Sask.

    Dillon is described as 6' tall, 220 pounds, with a light complexion, black hair, and brown eyes.

    He has ties to Onion Lake, Sask. and could be in the area.

    Anyone with information about Dillon's whereabouts is asked not to approach him, but to call Lloydminster RCMP at 780-808-8400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. 

