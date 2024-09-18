EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Alcohol believed to be factor in fatal Strathcona County crash

    A 65-year-old Lac Ste. Anne County resident was killed in a crash in Strathcona County on Tuesday.

    Their vehicle was one of two that collided on Township Road 554 at Range Road 214 around 6:30 p.m.

    The driver of the other vehicle, a 42-year-old Spruce Grove resident, was hospitalized with injuries that were described by RCMP as not life threatening.

    "Alcohol is believed to be a factor in this collision and an investigation is underway with the 42-year-old surviving driver," Mounties said in a Wednesday news release. 

    Correction

    This story has been edited to correct the location and time of the crash from a.m., as initially reported by RCMP, to p.m. 

