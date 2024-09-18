52-year-old man charged with sexually assaulting teen boy

A 52-year-old man is facing sexual assault charges in connection with the assault of a teen boy.

Police say Stephen Frank Dienes, 52, befriended a 16-year-old boy in May of 2022 through social media and then sexually assaulted him at his home later the same year.

The assault was not reported to police until earlier this month.

Dienes has been charged with sexual assault, unlawful confinement and sexual exploitation.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 22.

Investigators believe other young men may have been lured through social media and assaulted, and are asking anyone with information to contact the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.