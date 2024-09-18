EDMONTON
    • Man wanted in killing of partner arrested, stolen truck recovered

    Collin Boucher-Gionet, 34, is wanted for second-degree murder and indignity to a body for his partner's death. (Courtesy: EPS) Collin Boucher-Gionet, 34, is wanted for second-degree murder and indignity to a body for his partner's death. (Courtesy: EPS)
    A man wanted in connection with the death of his partner has been arrested.

    The Edmonton Police Service said on Tuesday they were looking for Collin Boucher-Gionet, 34, in the death of Aylissa Rovere, 32.

    Rovere's remains were found over the weekend after police executed a search warrant at a Parkland County residence.

    An autopsy found her death was a homicide, but the cause of death has not been released.

    A warrant was issued for Boucher-Gionet's arrest for second-degree murder and indignity to a body.

    Investigators said Boucher-Gionet and Rovere had an "intimate relationship."

    Police said Boucher-Gionet was driving a stolen white 2011 Dodge Ram.

    On Tuesday night, Boucher-Gionet was arrested, and the truck he was driving had been recovered.

    No further details have been released. 

