Man wanted in killing of partner arrested, stolen truck recovered

A man wanted in connection with the death of his partner has been arrested.

The Edmonton Police Service said on Tuesday they were looking for Collin Boucher-Gionet, 34, in the death of Aylissa Rovere, 32.

Rovere's remains were found over the weekend after police executed a search warrant at a Parkland County residence.

An autopsy found her death was a homicide, but the cause of death has not been released.

A warrant was issued for Boucher-Gionet's arrest for second-degree murder and indignity to a body.

Investigators said Boucher-Gionet and Rovere had an "intimate relationship."

Police said Boucher-Gionet was driving a stolen white 2011 Dodge Ram.

On Tuesday night, Boucher-Gionet was arrested, and the truck he was driving had been recovered.

No further details have been released.